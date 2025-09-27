Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2025

Nasaf Qarshi will host Al-Hilal at the Markaziy Stadium Qarshi on Monday in the second round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side have excelled in their league assignments of late and are targeting back-to-back Uzbekistan Super League titles, but will break from all that next week as they return to continental football.

They kicked off their Champions League campaign on the wrong note as they suffered a 4-2 defeat away at Al-Ahli and had headed into the break two goals up following a brace from Khuisain Norchaev before their opponents mounted a brilliant comeback in the closing 25 minutes of the contest.

Al-Hilal have also performed well in their domestic duties of late, beating Al-Adalah 1-0 in the cup and Al-Okhdood 3-1 in the Saudi Professional League over the past few days.

Unlike their midweek opponents, Al-Hilal got off to a flyer in their continental campaign opener last week as they beat Al Duhail 2-1, finding themselves a goal down at the break before summer arrivals Darwin Nunez and Theo Hernandez got on the scoresheet in the second half to secure maximum points for Simone Inzaghi's men.

Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Nasaf and Al-Hilal.

The home side are without a win in their last five competitive games against Saudi Arabian opposition.

The visitors have had 24 meetings against Uzbek opposition in competitive action. They have won 15 of those games, drawn six and lost the other three.

No team in the Western side of the AFC Champions League Elite this season conceded more goals than Nasaf's four in the opening round.

Al-Hilal have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Hilal Prediction

The Dragons will head into the midweek clash in fine form, having won five of their last six matches. They have, however, struggled for results against Saudi Arabian sides historically and will have their work cut out on Monday.

Al-Za'eem have picked up four wins and two draws in their six games this season. They are by far the stronger side ahead of Monday's clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Nasaf Qarshi 1-2 Al-Hilal

Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

