Nasaf vs Al Ain Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Nasaf Qarshi and Al Ain will trade tackles in the first leg of AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (February 14th).

The home side have not been in action since wrapping up their group stage campaign with a 2-2 draw away to Al Saad in December. Mateus Uribe put Al Saad ahead in the fifth minute but Jaba Jigauri stepped off the bench in the 66th minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead by the 90th minute. Algeria forward Baghdad Bounedjah drew the game level in the fourth minute of injury time.

Al Ain, meanwhile, are coming into this game on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over Ittihad Kalba in the first leg of the UAE League Cup semifinal. Soufiane Rahimi and Mohamed Al Baloushi scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The Abu Dhabi outfit will turn their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage courtesy of first place finish in Group A. Nasaf Qarshi qualified as Group B winners.

Nasaf vs Al Ain Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in Group D of the 2016 AFC Champions League with Al Ain claiming a 2-0 home win and drawing 1-1 in Uzbekistan.

Nasaf are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions (five draws).

Al Ain's last six games have witnessed at least one goal scored in both halves.

Five of Nasaf's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Eleven of Al Ain's last 13 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Nasaf vs Al Ain Prediction

Nasaf are competing at this stage of the AFC Champions League for the first time in their history but have not been in competitive action for over two months. They have kept busy by playing friendlies since then, winning four of six friendlies played in this time.

Al Ain are the more established side in this competition, having won it once and finished as runners-up twice. However, they have made it out of the group stage for the first time since 2018.

The visitors have also been in competitive action which gives them an edge. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable first leg with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nasaf 1-3 Al Ain

Nasaf vs Al Ain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals