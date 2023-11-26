Nasaf vs Al Faisaly Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2023

Nasaf will entertain Al Faisaly at Markaziy Stadion in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The hosts will take confidence from their 1-0 win in the reverse fixture which took place at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan. Zafarmurod Abdurakhmatov snatched the winner late in the game to hand Nasaf a huge advantage heading into Monday’s clash. The Uzbekistani side are eying Group B’s top spot.

The Dragons sit second behind UAE Pro League side Sharjah FC, who are on eight points currently. Nasaf could move to the summit if they succeed at home and if Sharjah fail to get the better of Qatari team Al Sadd in the other game. Nasaf survived this stage in the previous edition but were knocked out in the round of 16.

Al Faisaly sit at the bottom of the group with three points to show for their efforts so far. However, the visitors can still make it to the top if they win their remaining two games. In Group B, all four teams still have their chances intact. The visitors will enter this meeting on the back of three successive wins and will look to continue their winning run.

The Blue Eagle won the 2022 Jordanian Pro League and sit third in the standings after six rounds of games. Al Faisaly are in search of their first win over Nasaf, but achieving that this time appears to be a tall order. The visitors have won twice in their last five matches on the road.

Nasaf vs Al Faisaly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nasaf have won thrice in their last three matches against Al Faisaly.

Nasaf have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Nasaf’s best record in the competition remains a round of 16 finish, while Al Faisaly have contested in the group stage.

Al Faisaly have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Nasaf have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches, while Al Faisaly have won thrice and lost twice.

Form Guide: Nasaf – D-W-D-D-W, Al Faisaly – W-W-W-L-L

Nasaf vs Al Faisaly Prediction

Nasaf’s only objective for this game is victory, according to head coach Ruziqul Berdiev. They are expected to make the most of their home advantage to seal a home-and-away success over the visitors. Azizbek Amonov will be eying his third goal.

Al Faisaly will look to exact revenge and eventually claim their first win over the hosts, but do they have what it takes?

Nasaf come into the game as favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Nasaf 3-1 Al Faisaly

Nasaf vs Al Faisaly Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nasaf

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nasaf to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al Faisaly to score - Yes