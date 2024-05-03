Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as CF Montreal take on a struggling Nashville SC side in a crucial encounter at the Geodis Park on Saturday.

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Preview

Nashville SC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side kept Columbus Crew at bay to secure a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have an excellent recent record against CF Montreal and have won four out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's two victories.

CF Montreal won their first-ever game against Nashville SC in the previous meeting between the two teams in MLS and won their previous such game at home by a 1-0 margin.

Nashville SC have won only three of their last 21 matches in MLS in a run dating back to the end of the Leagues Cup in August last year.

CF Montreal have started the MLS season with three victories, three defeats, and three draws and have conceded six goals in the six matches in which they have avoided defeat.

CF Montreal managed only eight shots against Columbus Crew last week.

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Prediction

Nashville SC have struggled so far this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence at the moment. Hany Mukhtar can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this weekend.

CF Montreal were surprisingly ineffective in their previous game and will need to be more clinical on Saturday. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 CF Montreal

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes