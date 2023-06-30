Nashville SC vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in an important encounter at the GEODIS Park on Saturday.

Nashville SC vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side stunned FC Cincinnati with a 3-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nashville SC vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have an excellent record against DC United and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

DC United have suffered defeat in each of their five matches against Nashville SC in the MLS - the only team to have endured such a run against the hosts in the competition.

Following their record unbeaten run of 10 consecutive matches in the MLS, Nashville SC have now lost their last two matches in the competition.

DC United won their previous game by a 3-0 margin and have now won their third game by a three-goal margin this season - their highest number of such victories in a single season since 2016.

Hany Mukhtar has bagged an astonishing eight goals and four assists in his last six home games for Nashville SC in the MLS.

Nashville SC vs DC United Prediction

Nashville SC have endured a slight slump over the past month and will need to restore their early-season form going into this game. Hany Mukhtar has been in stellar form this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

DC United have shown improvement over the past year and will look to pull off an upset this weekend. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3-1 DC United

Nashville SC vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

