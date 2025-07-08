Nashville SC vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July 2025

The US Open Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nashville SC lock horns with DC United in an important encounter at the Geodis Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC vs DC United Preview

Nashville SC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The hosts edged Philadelphia Union to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nashville SC vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a good recent record against DC United and have won six out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's two victories.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Western Conference outfit Seattle Sounders in an MLS fixture in April this year.

Nashville SC have won each of their last four games in MLS and have conceded only two goals in these matches, keeping three clean sheets.

The previous meeting between DC United and Nashville SC took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Nashville SC.

DC United are winless in their last four matches in all competitions.

Nashville SC vs DC United Prediction

Nashville SC have been impressive over the past year and remain one of the most consistent teams in MLS. The hosts have been in excellent form over the past month and will look to be at their best this week.

DC United have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 DC United

Nashville SC vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

