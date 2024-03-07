Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024

Inter Miami get underway in the CONCACAF Champions League when they visit Geodis Park to face Nashville SC in the first leg of their thrilling all-MLS round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

Gary Smith’s men will head into the cup tie looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last three meetings between sides since May 2023. Nashville were denied their first win of the new MLS campaign as they played out a 1-1 draw with Colorado Rapids at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park last Saturday.

Prior to that, Smith’s side kicked off the league with a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against New York Red Bulls at Geodis Park on February 25.

Nashville now turn their attention to the CONCACAF Champions League, where they eased through the first round courtesy of a 7-0 aggregate victory over Dominican Republic outfit Moca FC.

Luis Suarez rolled back the years last Saturday when he scored twice and set up two more in Inter Miami's resounding 5-0 home victory over Orlando City in the MLS. Lionel Messi was also amongst the goals at the DRV PNK Stadium, netting two goals to fire the Herons to their biggest victory in the club's history.

Inter Miami have enjoyed a solid start to the season, claiming two wins in their opening three games, with a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy on February 26 sandwiched between the two victories.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last ten meetings between the sides, Nashville boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Inter Miami have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Nashville have failed to win their last three games against Inter Miami, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory in May 2023.

Inter Miami are without a win in their last five competitive away matches, losing three and picking up two draws since a 3-1 victory at Los Angeles FC in September.

Nashville are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since February’s 2-1 pre-season defeat against Toronto FC.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have flown out of the blocks this season and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. We predict the Herons will pick up where they left off against Orlando City and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-3 Inter Miami

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last nine encounters between the two sides)