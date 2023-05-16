Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Nashville SC lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the GEODIS Park on Wednesday.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Preview

Nashville SC are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by DC United in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a good record against Inter Miami and have won three out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

Nashville SC have suffered only one defeat in their six matches against Inter Miami in the MLS and have not conceded in any of their home games against the Herons.

Nashville SC have won their last four matches at home in the MLS and have scored nine goals in these games.

Inter Miami are only the third team in the history of the MLS to follow up on a losing streak of six league games with a winning run of three matches.

After failing to find the back of the net in his first seven matches in the MLS for Inter Miami, Josef Martinez has scored in each of his last two games in the competition.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Nashville SC have stepped up to the plate so far this season and have been prolific in recent weeks. Hany Mukhtar has come into his own this year and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Inter Miami have shown marked improvement over the past week but will be up against a formidable opponent. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-2 Inter Miami

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

