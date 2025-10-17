Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Geodis Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Herons thrashed Atlanta United by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a good recent record against Nashville SC and have won six out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's four victories.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 5-3 margin at the hands of Chicago Fire in an MLS encounter last month.

Inter Miami have scored a total of 11 goals in their last three matches in MLS but have managed to keep only one clean sheet in these games.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin against Orlando City last month.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have been in impressive form over the past month and will look to make the most of their attacking form this weekend. Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were sensational yet again against Atlanta United and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Nashville SC can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-3 Inter Miami

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

