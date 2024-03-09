Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important clash at the Geodis Park on Sunday.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Nashville SC are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Inter Miami in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in second place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The away side eased past San Jose Earthquakes by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive recent record against Nashville SC and have won two out of the last three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

After a run of four victories on the trot in the MLS last year, Nashville SC have managed to win only four of their last 22 matches in the competition.

Los Angeles Galaxy won their first away match of the season against San Jose Earthquakes by a 3-1 margin and have not begun an MLS campaign with consecutive away victories since 2006.

Nashville SC star Teal Bunbury scored his first goal of the season last week and has now found the back of the net at least once in 14 different MLS campaigns.

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have made an excellent start to their league campaign and will be intent on making the most of their positive run. Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljic found the back of the net against San Jose Earthquakes and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Nashville SC have not been at their best in recent months and have a point to prove going into this game. Los Angeles Galaxy are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

Nashville SC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes