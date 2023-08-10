Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Nashville SC will face off against Minnesota United at GEODIS Park in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Preview

Both teams survived the round of 16 through penalties. Nashville emerged victorious 6-5 in the shootout against Club America following a 2-2 deadlock after extra time. Minnesota United overcame another Mexican side Toluca 4-2 after their clash also ended in a 2-2 draw. It was the second time in the tournament both teams made progress via penalties.

The Boys in Gold are increasingly getting bad press for their indiscipline, which has cost them many red cards this season. That struggle has also extended to the Leagues Cup, where one of Nashville's six red cards has come. They will have to break with that trend to make the most of their home advantage.

Minnesota United have not been spared either. They have had two expulsions in the tournament – against Puebla and Toluca. Head coach Adrian Heath has claimed that the absences had greatly disrupted his plans. However, the team remain competitive and have suffered only two defeats in their last 10 outings.

The Loons are returning to GEODIS Park a year after their 2-1 result against Nashville, who play their home games at the venue. Nashville are expected to enjoy local support on Saturday and will strive to avoid another humiliation from Minnesota in front of their home fans. We expect a tough contest that could stretch into extra time.

Nashville vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times, with Minnesota United winning once while they shared the spoils twice.

Nashville have lost six times in their last 10 games.

Nashville have scored nine goals and conceded 11 in their last five matches.

Minnesota have scored 12 goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Nashville have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Minnesota have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once.

Nashville vs Minnesota United Prediction

Nashville will make the most of their rare home advantage in this one-legged tie. They have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home. It’s not an excellent record but quite inspiring.

Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane remains the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals. Three players are hot on his heels with five goals each. The South African will relish the prospect of bolstering his lead.

Nashville come into the match as the favourites based on home advantage and determination.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Minnesota United

Nashville vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nashville to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nashville to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota United to score - Yes