Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on Nashville SC at Geodis Park on Saturday. Both teams have issues to address and will want to make progress in this fixture.

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Preview

Nashville SC are in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side eased past FC Cincinnati by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have struggled this season. The Revs suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a slight edge over New England Revolution and have won two out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's paltry one victory.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last four matches on the trot in MLS and have not won consecutive games in the competition in nearly one year.

New England Revolution are only the fifth team since the turn of the century to lose 10 of their first 13 matches in a single MLS campaign.

New England Revolution are one of only five teams that Hany Mukhtar has come up against without scoring a single goal in his MLS career.

New England Revolution have conceded 26 goals in MLS this season.

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Prediction

Nashville SC have shown flashes of their ability this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. Hany Mukhtar has been impressive for the hosts and will look to score his first goal against New England Revolution this week.

New England Revolution have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Nashville SC are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 New England Revolution

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes