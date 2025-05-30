Nashville SC vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Nashville SC in an important encounter at the Geodis Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nashville SC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won three out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's two victories.

There has never been an away win in the six matches between Nashville SC and New York City FC in all competitions, with Nashville SC winning all their three matches at home so far.

Nashville SC have won seven of their last nine matches at home in all competitions but were held to a draw in their previous such game in MLS.

New York City FC have won only two of their last 23 matches away from home in all competitions in a run dating back to June last year.

Nashville SC vs New York City FC Prediction

Nashville SC have made the Geodis Park their fortress in recent months and will look to make the most of their home form this weekend. Hany Mukhtar has been impressive for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally on Saturday.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day but have a poor away record in MLS. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3-1 New York City FC

Nashville SC vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

