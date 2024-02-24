Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The MLS kicks off with its first round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in an important clash at the Geodis Park on Sunday.

Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls finished in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Red Bulls slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, secured a seventh-place finish in the Eastern Conference league table last season and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The hosts defeated Moca by a 3-0 margin in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have an excellent recent record against Nashville SC and have won two out of the last four matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Nashville SC have never won a single game against New York Red Bulls in the MLS - they have won at least one match against every other opponent in the competition so far.

Nashville SC have reached the playoffs in each of their first four MLS campaigns and have become only the third expansion team after Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire to achieve the feat.

After a winless run of 14 matches away from home last season, New York Red Bulls finished their regular season with three consecutive away victories.

Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Nashville SC were at the top of their game in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and will be intent on starting their season on a positive note. Hany Mukhtar can be lethal on his day and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent away from home over the past year. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes