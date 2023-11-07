Nashville SC vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 7th 2023

Nashville SC will welcome Orlando City to Geodis Park for the second leg of their MLS Playoff round one tie on Tuesday (November 7th).

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg last week. Wilder Cartagena's 41st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Orlando City booked their spot in the playoff courtesy of their second-placed finish in the Eastern Conference Regular season. They finished with 63 points from 34 games, six points behind winners FC Cincinnati. Nashville finished in seventh spot with 49 points to their name.

The winner of this tie will face either Atlanta United or Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Orlando City have a slightly better record with four wins to their name while Nashville SC were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came a week ago when Orlando City claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg of this tie.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Orlando City are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league, winning each of their last five games on the bounce.

Five of Nashville's last six league games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nashville SC have won just one of their last seven league games (three draws and three losses).

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City ended the regular season on a high note to solidify their grip on second spot. The Lions continued their fine run of form with a victory in the first leg of this tie and will be aiming to build on their narrow advantage to make it to the last four of the playoff.

Nashville, for their part, have struggled over the last few weeks but home advantage could give them a slight edge. They will need to significantly improve on their performance in the first leg if they are to overturn a one-goal deficit.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out, with Orlando City progressing to the semifinal.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 Orlando City

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals