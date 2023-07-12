Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Philadelphia Union lock horns with Nashville SC in an important clash at the Geodis Park on Wednesday.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Nashville SC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Union slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the four matches played between the two teams.

Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC have picked up one 1-0 victory apiece in the last four matches played between the two teams in the MLS, with the other two games ending in draws.

Nashville SC are currently unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home in the MLS and have won each of their last eight such matches at the Geodis Park.

Philadelphia Union are winless in their last four matches away from home in the MLS and have conceded at least two goals in each of these four games.

Mikael Uhre has become the third Philadelphia Union player to score at least 20 goals in the regular season of the MLS since the start of 2022.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have assembled a formidable squad this season and have excellent players at their disposal. The Union have stuttered in recent weeks and will be intent on amending their record away from home.

Nashville SC can pack a punch on their day and have also stepped up to the plate so far. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

