Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2025

The US Open Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nashville SC lock horns with Philadelphia Union in a crucial semifinal encounter at the Geodis Park on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Preview
Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union slumped to a shock 7-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.
Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Nashville SC and have won four out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's three victories.
- Nashville SC have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 5-1 margin in an MLS match against Orlando City last month.
- Nashville SC have conceded at least one goal in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Toronto FC in July this year.
- Philadelphia Union had won consecutive games in MLS and had kept clean sheets in both games before their streak ended with a 7-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps this month.
Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction
Philadelphia Union have been impressive so far this season but will be reeling from their shock defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps. The Union have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best this weekend.
Nashville SC have a strong squad at their disposal but will be up against a strong side on Tuesday. Both teams have issues to solve at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Nashville SC 2-2 Philadelphia Union
Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes