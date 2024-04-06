Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Geodis Park on Saturday.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Nashville SC are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Union eased past Minnesota United by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Nashville SC and have won two out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's one victory.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat in their first-ever match against Nashville SC in the MLS, Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last six matches at home in all competitions but have played out draws in four of these games.

After a winless run of six matches in all competitions, Philadelphia Union have managed to win each of their last two games.

Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza scored one goal apiece in Philadelphia Union's 2-0 victory against Minnesota United - the 14th time they have scored in the same game since the start of the 2022 season.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have improved after a slow start to their campaign and will look to stamp their authority this weekend. Daniel Gazdag has played a crucial role in the Union's success in recent years and will look to add to his goal tally on Saturday.

Nashville SC can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive over the past month. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes