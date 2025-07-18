Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Nashville SC in an important encounter at the Geodis Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The hosts eased past Columbus Crew by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The away side edged San Diego FC to a narrow 1-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won five out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's three victories.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last five matches against Toronto FC in all competitions and have won each of their last three such games against the Canadian side.

Nashville SC have scored an impressive 25 goals at home in the regular season of MLS this season - the fourth-highest such tally in the competition at the moment.

Toronto FC picked up their fifth victory of the season against San Diego FC earlier this week and have picked up eight points in their last five games in MLS.

Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge have contributed to a goal in the same game on 10 separate occasions in MLS this season.

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Prediction

Nashville SC have been in excellent form this season and thoroughly outplayed Columbus Crew in their previous game. Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar have formed a lethal strike partnership and will look to make an impact in the final third yet again this weekend.

Toronto FC have grown in stature in recent weeks and will look to put on another robust display on Saturday. Nashville SC are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Toronto FC

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

