Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nashville SC take on Toronto FC in an important clash at the Geodis Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

Toronto FC are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a slight edge over Nashville SC and have won three out of the eight matches played between the two teams. Nashville SC have secured two victories against Toronto FC and will look to level the playing field this week.

Nashville SC form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Toronto FC form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Team News

Nashville SC

Randall Leal has picked up an injury and has been ruled out of this match. Lukas MacNaughton is recovering from surgery and will be unavailable for selection this week.

Injured: Lukas MacNaughton, Randall Leal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto FC

Kevin Long and Federico Bernardeschi are serving suspensions and will not be available for selection. Shane O'Neill, Richie Laryea, and Brandon Servania are injured and will be sidelined for this encounter.

Injured: Richie Laryea, Shane O'Neill, Brandon Servania, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

Doubtful: Sean Johnson

Suspended: Kevin Long, Federico Bernardeschi, Prince Osei Owusu

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher; Moore, Yearwood, Godoy, Davis, Shaffelburg; Mukhtar, Surridge

Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Johnson; Rosted, Long, Gomis; Thompson, Longstaff, Coello, Spicer; Osorio, Etienne, Insigne

Nashville SC vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC have come into their own over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their form. The Canadian side will be hurting from its defeat against New York City FC and will need to prove its mettle in this match.

Nashville SC can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form so far. Toronto FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-3 Toronto FC