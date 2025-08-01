Nashville vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2025

Aston Villa will wind up their tour of the United States with a friendly against the MLS heavyweights Nashville on Saturday. Villa picked up their first pre-season win over St. Louis on Wednesday thanks to goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins while Nashville fell to San Diego 1-0 in MLS action last weekend.

Ad

Villa had suffered back-to-back losses in their first two pre-season friendlies against Walsall and Hansa Rostock. They subsequently snapped that winless streak against Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt, holding them to a 2-2 draw.

As such, the midweek win over St. Louis was no less than a heartening outcome for Emery's men and they will look for a repeat of the same when they head to Geodis Park this Saturday.

After that, Villa will square off against Roma, Marseille and Villarreal before kickstarting their Premier League season against Newcastle United at Villa Park on August 16.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Nashville have been resolutely climbing up the MLS Eastern Conference standings of late. After a topsy-turvy start to the campaign, they have managed to steady the ship and have been beaten just twice in their last 16 MLS outings, one of which came in their latest match against San Diego.

They are third in the table and have been quite formidable at home, shipping in just eight goals in a dozen matches played at Geodis Park this season. Owing to the fact that they are way more match-fit than their Premier League opponents, Nashville have every chance to cause an upset here.

Ad

Nashville vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have picked up just one win in four pre-season matches so far.

Nashville have the joint-best home record across both the MLS Eastern and Western Conferences.

Nashville have tasted defeat just twice in their last 19 matches across all competitions.

Villa finished sixth in the Premier League last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League after suffering a loss to Manchester United on the last day of the campaign.

Ad

Nashville vs Aston Villa Prediction

Villa will find it hard to break down a resolute Nashville defence which has been especially formidable at home. Nashville will fancy a win here but for Villa, this match is about getting some valuable minutes for their players. Both sides are likely to cancel each other out here.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Aston Villa

Nashville vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More