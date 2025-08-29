Nashville vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Nashville and Atlanta United return to action in MLS when they go head-to-head on Saturday. Ronny Deila’s men have failed to win their last six visits to Geodis Park since September 2020 and will be looking to end this five-year run.

Nashville turned in a five-star team display last Sunday as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over 10-man Orlando City when the two teams squared off at Geodis Park.

This was a much-needed result for B.J. Callaghan’s side, who had lost each of their previous three league matches while conceding six goals and scoring two across the three games.

Nashville have picked up 50 points from their 28 MLS matches so far to sit third in the Eastern Conference table, four points off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

In contrast, Atlanta United continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they were held to a goalless draw by Toronto FC on home turf last Sunday.

Deila’s side have failed to win their last 11 MLS matches, losing five and claiming six draws since claiming successive victories over Cincinnati and Orlando City in May.

Atlanta United have picked up 23 points from their 27 league matches so far to sit 14th in the Eastern Conference table, just two points above rock-bottom DC United.

Nashville vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won five of the last 13 meetings between the two teams.

Atlanta United have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Nashville are unbeaten in their last six home games against Deila’s men, picking up three wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in March 2020.

Atlanta United are without an MLS away win in 2025, losing eight and claiming five draws from their 13 matches since the turn of the year.

Nashville vs Atlanta United Prediction

Buoyed by their emphatic victory over Orlando, Nashville will head into Saturday’s clash with renewed confidence as they continue their quest for the title.

Callaghan’s men take on an out-of-sorts Atlanta United side who have failed to win their last 11 league games and we are backing them to extend their dominant home record in this fixture.

Prediction: Nashville 2-0 Atlanta United

Nashville vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of their last 10 clashes)

