Nashville vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024 

Nashville host Austin at Geodis Park on Saturday (August 24) in Major League Soccer. The hosts have endured a poor run of form in recent weeks, which continued in the Leagues Cup.

They lost 3-0 to Philadelphia Union in their last league outing, getting floored by a near-rampant Daniel Gazdag, who netted a hat-trick for the Union. Nashville are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points from 25 matches.

Austin, meanwhile, have also had their struggles in the league this season. They drew 2-2 with Charlotte in their last game. They had looked set to be headed towards defeat before Jon Gallagher netted a late equaliser. Austin are 10th in the Western Conference points table with a total of 31 points.

Nashville vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Nashville and Austin. who trail 2-0.

Nashville are without a clean sheet in eight across competitions.

Seven of Los Verdes' 10 league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Coyotes (26) are the second-lowest-scoring side in Major League Soccer this season.

Nashville vs Austin Prediction

Nashville are on an abysmal eight-game losing streak after losing one of eight games. They have lost four of their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Austin's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories. They have, however, lost their last three games on the road, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Austin

Nashville vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six league matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four league matches.)

