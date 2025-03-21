Nashville vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Nashville play host to CF Montreal on Saturday. Laurent Courtois’ men, who have failed to win their last six visits to Geodis Park since February 2020, will be looking to end this five-year run and get their season up and running.

Nashville secured back-to-back wins for the first time in the 2025 MLS campaign as they edged out 10-man Philadelphia Union 3-1 at Subaru Park last Sunday.

Before that, B.J. Callaghan’s side picked up one point from their opening two league matches before beating Portland Timbers 2-0 on March 9 to record their first win of the season.

Nashville have picked up seven points from the first 12 available to sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table and could move level with first-placed Inter Miami with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, CF Montreal continue to struggle for results in the new season as they played out a goalless draw with DC United at Audi Field last time out.

Courtois’ men have failed to taste victory in their four matches so far, losing three and claiming one draw to sit 13th in the Eastern Conference table with just one point.

While Montreal will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they will need to be at their best at Geodis Park, where they have failed to win their last six visits, losing four and claiming two draws since February 2020.

Nashville vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Nashville boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Montreal have picked up just one win in that time, which came in June 2023, when they beat Callaghan’s men 1-0 on home turf, while three games have ended all square.

Nashville are unbeaten in four of their last five MLS home games, claiming two wins and two draws since the start of September.

Montreal have failed to win their last five away matches in the league, claiming one point from a possible 15 since a 2-1 victory at Atlanta United on October 3.

Nashville vs CF Montreal Prediction

Nashville appear to have hit their stride this season and will be excited to go up against a Montreal side who have stumbled into the campaign.

We predict Callaghan’s men will continue from where they left off against Philadelphia and come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Nashville 2-0 CF Montreal

Nashville vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last seven encounters)

