Nashville vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Reeling from their midweek AFC Champions League exit, a disconsolate Nashville play host to Charlotte FC at Geodis Park in the MLS on Saturday.

Dean Smith’s men have failed to win their last four away games in the league and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Nashville were dumped out of the Champions League as they fell to a 3-1 second-leg defeat against Inter Miami last Wednesday, having played out a 2-2 draw with the Herons in the reverse leg on March 8.

Gary Smith’s men now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are yet to taste victory this season, playing out three draws in their opening three matches.

Nashville will be backing themselves to find their feet this weekend as they return to Geodis Park, where they are unbeaten in their four matches this season.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Toronto FC at BMO Field on March 9.

Prior to that, Smith’s men kicked off the season with a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on February 25, one week before playing out a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Charlotte head into the weekend unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, picking up three wins and four draws since the start of pre-season.

Nashville vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Nashville and Charlotte, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous three encounters.

Nashville have failed to win their last four matches across all competitions, losing once and claiming three draws since a 4-0 victory over Moca FC on February 29.

Charlotte have failed to win their last four away matches across all competitions, picking up two draws and losing twice since October’s 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire.

Nashville are without a win in four consecutive MLS home games, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 3-2 victory over New England Revolution on October 15.

Nashville vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Fresh off the back of their midweek Champions League exit, Nashville will head into Saturday’s game looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Nashville’s impressive home run gives them a slight upper hand and we expect them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Charlotte FC

Nashville vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Nashville’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of Nashville’s last five games)