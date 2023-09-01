Nashville vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023

Nashville will entertain Charlotte at the Geodis Park in the MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings, though managed to arrest their losing streak to four games, as they were held to a goalless draw by Inter Miami on Wednesday.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Orlando City on Wednesday, with both goals being scored within seven minutes in the second half. Enzo Copetti's goal from the penalty spot in the 81st minute gave Charlotte a lead which was canceled out by Martín Ojeda's 88th-minute equalizer.

With just eight games left to play in the regular season, both teams will look to secure a direct place in the final series. The hosts are in seventh place in the Western Conference standings with 39 points and the visitors are in 11th place with 30 points to their name.

Nashville vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met twice in the MLS thus far, with both meetings coming at the Bank of America Stadium. Both teams have a win apiece in these meetings, with the hosts recording a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

The hosts have suffered four defeats in their last five league outings, failing to score in four games in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their last 10 league outings. They are winless in their last five away games in the competition, suffering three defeats.

Nashville have won six of their last seven home games in the MLS.

The hosts have failed to score in six of their last eight league outings.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just 26 goals in many games. The visitors, meanwhile, have the joint-worst defensive record conceding 42 goals in 25 games.

Nashville vs Charlotte Prediction

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently in the MLS, with just one win in their last eight games. They enjoyed a good run in the 2023 Leagues Cup, finishing as the runners-up but have failed to score in the two MLS games since. Eight of their 11 wins in the MLS this season have come at home, so they'll look to produce a strong display.

The Crown have suffered just one defeat in their last six games in all competitions. Just three of their seven wins in the MLS have come in their travels, though six of the nine defeats have come in away games as well.

Considering the recent struggles of the two teams, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Charlotte

Nashville vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score or assist any time - Yes