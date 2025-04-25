Nashville vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Nashville SC and Chicago Fire battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday at Geodis Park.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 thrashing at Seattle Sounders last weekend. Danny Musovski, Pedro de La Vega and Paul Rothrock scored in the rout. Chicago, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 home defeat to FC Cincinnati. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Evander and Ahoueke Denkey scoring either side of Hugo Cuypers. Evander and Brian Gutierrez traded second-half goals.

The defeat left the Fire in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with 12 points after nine games while Nashville are sixth with 13 points.

Ad

Trending

Nashville vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville have four wins from seven head-to-head games with Chicago, losing once.

Their most recent clash in October saw Nashville win 3-0 away.

Their last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Nashville's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Eight of Chicago's nine league games this season have had goals at both ends.

Four of Nashville's last six games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Ad

Nashville vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Nashville have lost three of their last four games, winning one. However, they have been more consistent in front of their fans, winning three of the last four.

Chicago, for their part, have struggled in this fixture and are in a poor run of form. However, their games have tended to be entertaining, with both sides typically scoring. They have been far better on the road than at home, with nine of their 12 points this term coming in away games.

Ad

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nashville 3-1 Chicago

Nashville vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nashville to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More