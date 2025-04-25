Nashville vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Nashville SC and Chicago Fire battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday at Geodis Park.
The hosts are coming off a 3-0 thrashing at Seattle Sounders last weekend. Danny Musovski, Pedro de La Vega and Paul Rothrock scored in the rout. Chicago, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 home defeat to FC Cincinnati. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Evander and Ahoueke Denkey scoring either side of Hugo Cuypers. Evander and Brian Gutierrez traded second-half goals.
The defeat left the Fire in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with 12 points after nine games while Nashville are sixth with 13 points.
Nashville vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Nashville have four wins from seven head-to-head games with Chicago, losing once.
- Their most recent clash in October saw Nashville win 3-0 away.
- Their last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to score.
- Nashville's last six games have produced at least three goals.
- Eight of Chicago's nine league games this season have had goals at both ends.
- Four of Nashville's last six games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.
Nashville vs Chicago Fire Prediction
Nashville have lost three of their last four games, winning one. However, they have been more consistent in front of their fans, winning three of the last four.
Chicago, for their part, have struggled in this fixture and are in a poor run of form. However, their games have tended to be entertaining, with both sides typically scoring. They have been far better on the road than at home, with nine of their 12 points this term coming in away games.
Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Nashville 3-1 Chicago
Nashville vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Nashville to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals