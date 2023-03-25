Nashville vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

Nashville SC will welcome FC Cincinnati to GEODIS Park in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Nashville vs Cincinnati Preview

Both teams have moved up to the top 10 in the standings ahead of matchday five. While the hosts are in seventh spot on seven points, the visitors sit fourth with eight points. Nashville tasted their first defeat of the season in their last meeting, suffering a 1-0 away setback against New England.

Nashville produced the league’s third top scorer last season in Hany Mukhtar. His haul of 23 goals in 34 matches sparked massive interest from top MLS and European clubs but the midfielder decided to stay put. He is yet to open his goal account this term but has racked up two assists.

Cincinnati are unbeaten so far this season, winning twice at home and sharing the spoils twice on the road. In their final preseason game in February, they were taken to the cleaners by Nashville 6-3. Ahead of their trip, head coach Pat Noonan said that nobody would “expect that to happen in an official match.”

The Orange and Blue finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and 10th in the overall standings last season, qualifying for the playoffs. They were knocked out by Philadelphia Union in the conference semifinals. Brandon Vazquez (19) and Brenner (18), who topped the side’s score sheet last season, are still around, interestingly.

Nashville vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, Nashville have won thrice while Cincinnati have won once, with one game ending in a draw.

Nashville have outscored Cincinnati 18 to 10 in their last five clashes in all competitions.

Nashville have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Cincinnati have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Nashville have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Cincinnati have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their most recent five games.

Nashville vs Cincinnati Prediction

While they await Mukhtar to ignite his goal machine, new signing Jacob Shaffelburg is helping out. He boasts two goals so far. Centre-back Nick DePuy will play no part due to injury.

Brenner has netted once, but he trails Júnior Moreno and Sergio Santos, who have scored twice each. Vazquez will hope to open his account on Saturday.

Nashville will count on home advantage, as always, to come first in the clash.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Cincinnati

Nashville vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nashville

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nashville to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cincinnati - Yes

