Nashville vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

Nashville host Cincinnati at the Geodis Park on Saturday in MLS, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to four games.

Having begun their campaign with two winless games - a goalless stalemate with New England followed by a 2-0 loss to New York Red Bulls - the Coyotes turned their fortunes around.

Portland Timbers, Philadelphia Union and Montreal were all made to bite the dust by the Tennessee outfit, who got their season up and running.

The upturn in form has seen them climb up to fourth in the Eastern Conference with 10 points in five games. Meanwhile, Cincinnati are down in 10th in the same table, having accrued three points fewer than Nashville.

The Orange and Blue have won twice in their opening five games: a narrow 1-0 defeat of New York Red Bulls on the opening day and a 2-0 win over Toronto on matchday three.

Most recently, the Ohio outfit drew 2-2 with Atlanta United, conceding an 88th-minute equaliser through an own goal from Alvas Powell, denying them a third victory of the season.

Nashville vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the two sides, with Nashville winning four and losing twice.

Cincinnati haven't beaten Nashville since July 2023.

The two sides drew 2-2 in their last encounter; this fixture hasn't seen consecutive draws.

With three goals conceded, Nashville have the joint-best defensive record in the Eastern Conference, along with Columbus Crew.

The Boys in Gold are coming off three consecutive MLS wins: 2-0 vs Portland Timbers, 3-1 vs Nashville and 3-0 vs Montreal.

Nashville vs Cincinnati Prediction

Neither side has particularly impressed, but Nashville can feel confident of their chances after turning their fortunes around quite spectacularly following a stuttering start.

Cincinnati, by comparison, have blown hot and cold. The hosts will look to capitalise on Cincinnati's fragile defence as they eye a fourth straight league win.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Cincinnati

Nashville vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

