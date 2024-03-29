Nashville vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Nashville will host Columbus Crew at Geodis Park on Sunday (March 30) in the MLS.

The hosts were thrashed 5-0 by Los Angeles FC in their last game. They were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin after playing the final half hour with 10 men.

Nashville are 11th in the Eastern Conference with six points from five games. They are four points behind Columbus, who are fourth. Columbus, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Charlotte in a tense clash at the Bank of America Stadium last weekend.

The defending champions conceded twice in the final 10 minutes as they fell to their first defeat of the new season.

Nashville vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Nashville and Columbus, who lead 3-2.

Columbus won 2-0 in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping a four-game winless run in the fixture.

Nashville are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

The Crew are without a win on the road this season.

Nashville have conceded nine league goals this season, the third-most in the Eastern Conference.

Nashville vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Nashville have lost two of their last three games and have won one of their last six. They are, however, unbeaten in five home games.

Columbus, meanwhile, snapped a six-game unbeaten streak but are without a win on the road in the league and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Columbus

Nashville vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Nashville's last six games.)