Nashville vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023

Nashville SC entertain Columbus Crew at GEODIS Park in Major League Soccer on Sunday (May 28).

The hosts are still licking their wounds following their elimination from the US Open Cup against Inter Miami 2-1 on Wednesday. They will hope to recover for that disappointment against Columbus Crew at home.

The two teams met last at Lower.com Field in April 2022, where NSC won 1-0 in front of thousands of home fans. With the hosts vigorously chasing the top spot, they're expected to perform better this time. They're third on 25 points, trailing first-placed FC Cincinnati by five points.

Columbus, meanhwile, have also bid farewell to the US Open Cup following a 1-0 loss to USL Championship (second tier) side Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Thursday. It was their second straight defeat after a 3-2 league setback against Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium on Sunday.

The Crew are in 12th place after 13 games, claiming 18 points through five wins, three draws and five losses. They could hit the top ten if they prevail over Nashville on Sunday. However, they are not the favourites due to the hosts’ purple patch in the league and home advantage.

Nashville vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Colombus.

The hosts have met Colombus only once, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nashville have won their last five games at GEODIS Park.

Colombus have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away games.

Nashville have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Colombus have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Nashville – L-W-W-D-W; Colombus – L-L-W-D-W.

Nashville vs Columbus Crew Prediction

The hosts have a couple of top-performing players to thank for the team’s breakthroughs. Hany Mukhtar boasts eight goals and six assists, while goalkeeper Joe Willis has six clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Lucas Zelarayán is the visitors’ main attacking threat. He has netted six times, while his teammates Alexandru Matan and Cucho Hernandez have delivered six and five assists ,respectively.

Nashville are determined to maintain their flawless home record and should take the win.

Prediction: Nashville 3-1 Columbus

Nashville vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nashville

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nashville to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus to score - Yes

