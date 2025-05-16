Nashville vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Nashville and DC United return to action in MLS when they go head-to-head at Geodis Park on Saturday. The Boys in Gold have won their last five home games across all competitions and will head into the weekend looking to extend this impressive streak.

Nashville maintained their newfound form on Thursday when they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls on home turf.

B.J. Callaghan’s men have now won three games on the bounce, including a 1-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves in the US Open Cup on May 7, and are unbeaten in their last five outings (4W 1D) since April’s 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders.

Nashville have picked up 23 points from their 13 MLS matches so far to sit fourth in the Eastern Conference table, three points behind second-placed Philadelphia Union.

On the other hand, DC United continue to struggle for consistency in the new league campaign as they played out a goalless draw with New York City FC last time out.

Troy Lesesne’s men have failed to win eight of their most recent 10 MLS matches, losing six and claiming two draws while conceding 20 goals and scoring seven since mid-March.

With 13 points from their 13 league matches, DC United currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference table, only above CF Montreal, Toronto FC and Atlanta United.

Nashville vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won five of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

DC United have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Nashville have won their last five home games across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding five since the start of April.

DC United failed to win five of their last six away matches in the league this season, losing four and claiming one draw so far.

Nashville vs DC United Prediction

The last six meetings between Nashville and DC United have produced a combined 23 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action.

Nashville have made their home turf a fortress and we are tipping them to secure maximum points this weekend.

Prediction: Nashville 3-1 DC United

Nashville vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: First to score - Nashville (The hosts have opened the scoring in the last six clashes between the two teams)

