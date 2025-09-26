Nashville vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

Nashville SC and Houston Dynamo will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Geodis Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Orlando City. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Martin Ojeda scoring a brace for the hosts while Hany Mukhtar pulled one back in first half injury time. Jacob Shaffelburg drew the game level six minutes into the second half but Duncan McGuire stepped off the bench to score a dramatic match-winner deep into injury time.

The Dynamo, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Portland Timbers. Ezequiel Ponce's 44th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win left them in 10th spot in the Western Conference, having garnered 36 points from 31 games. Nashville are seventh in the Eastern Conference on 50 points.

Nashville vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have two wins from four head-to-head games. Nashville SC have been victorious once while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2022 when the Dynamo claimed a 2-1 away win.

The Dynamo's last four league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Nashville's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of the Dynamo's last six league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

The Dynamo have won just one of their last six away games (three losses).

Nashville vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Nashville have been in poor form over the last few months, having lost five of their last six games. They conceded at least two goals in four of those losses. Their games have tended to be high-scoring and another entertaining game could be on the cards.

Houston Dynamo have not fared much better, particularly on their travels. Their games have also tended to be feisty, with 84 yellow cards having been issued in games involving Ben Olsen's side this season - the most in the league.

Back the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Nashville vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nashville to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

