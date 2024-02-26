Nashville vs Moca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Nashville SC trade tackles with Moca in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round one tie on Wednesday (February 28).

The MLS side hold the aggregate advantage following a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg in the Dominican Republic last week. Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Tyler Boyd found the back of the net for Nashville. The winner of this tie face Leagues Cup winners Inter Miami in the Round of 16 next month.

Nashville booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their runners-up finish in the Leagues Cup last season. Meanwhile, Moca's thrid-placed finish in the Carribbean Cup got them to this stage of the competition.

Nashville vs Moca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Moca have won just one of their last five games, losing three.

Seven of Nashville's last eight competitive games, including the last four, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Moca's last six competitive games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Nashville are competing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the first time.

Nashville vs Moca Prediction

Nashville fans will witness CONCACAF Champions Cup football at the Geodis Park for the first time.

This is an incredible achivement, considering that the club was formed just seven years ago and played their first game in the MLS four years ago. They received a favourable tie in the first round. The comprehensive manner in which they won the first leg highlights the disparity between the two sides.

Moca have a three-goal deficit to overcome, and their slim odds for qualification at the time the draw was made have become even slimmer. Maximiliano Viera's side need to score at least thrice without conceding to have any hope of advancing, which could be a step too far for them to climb.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be only one winner. Expect Nashville to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nashville 4-0 Moca

Nashville vs Moca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nashville to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Nashville to win both halves