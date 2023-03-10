Nashville vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Nashville will welcome Montreal to Geodis Park in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday (March 11).

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their MLS 2023 campaign. Nashville got their campaign underway with a 2-0 home win over the New York City FC. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by New York Red Bulls.

Montreal, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in their first two games of the competition. They lost 2-0 to Inter Miami in their campaign opener and 1-0 against Austin in their next outing.

Nashville vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just five times in the MLS since 2020. Nashville lead 3-0.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their first two games of the season, while the visitors have failed to score.

Nashville have scored at least twice in two of their three home meetings against Montreal.

Montreal are the only team in the MLS this season without a goal and a point after two games.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Nashville's last seven MLS games.

Nashville have kept clean sheets in six of their last ten MLS games in the regular season; no team has kept more.

Nashville have recorded just four shots on target in their two league games this season, while Montreal have failed to score in two games despite having eight shots on target.

Nashville vs Montreal Prediction

The hosts have been defensively solid this season and are one of just six teams in the MLS to keep clean sheets in their first two games. Nashville have drawn two of their three home games against Montreal, and their unbeaten run should continue.

Montreal have failed to impress in their first two games of the season, failing to score. They have also never beaten Nashville, and considering their poor form, the hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nashville 1-0 Montreal

Nashville vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Nashville to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Poll : 0 votes