  • home icon
  • Football
  • MLS 2023-24
  • Nashville vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

Nashville vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Feb 21, 2025 14:25 GMT
Nashville SC v DC United - Source: Getty
Nashville SC v DC United - Source: Getty

Nashville host New England Revolution at Geodis Park on Saturday for their opening game of the 2025 MLS season. Having ended last term with four consecutive defeats on the road, the Revs will be looking to start afresh. But on the bright side, they face a team they have a good record against in recent times.

Ad

The Greater Boston outfit have beaten the Boys in Gold in their last three successive meetings since June 2024. What's more, they also come into the fixture on the back of a promising run in the pre-season.

New England avoided defeat in five of their six warmup games, with the 2-0 loss to Atlanta United being the only exception. Their ambition is to build on that and get the new season off on a strong run, as the club also look to shrug off the bitter memories of 2024 when they finished second from bottom in the Eastern Conference table.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As far as Nashville are concerned, they too had a horrible 2024 season but enjoyed a decent pre-season as the Tennessee outfit went unbeaten in five of their six games.

Nashville vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been nine clashes between the sides in the past, with Nashville winning twice over New England and losing on four occasions.
  • The Revs have won their last three consecutive games in the fixture, including a penalty shootout victory in the Leagues Cup.
  • Nashville's last win over New England came in October 2023, a 3-2 victory on home turf.
  • After three draws in their first four encounters, these sides have played just one stalemate in their next five.
  • New England have lost their last nine away games in the MLS.
Ad

Nashville vs New England Revolution Prediction

A draw has been rare in this fixture in recent times while New England have also been terrible on the road lately. This should give Nashville a chance and the Boys in Gold will no doubt come flying out of the blocks.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 New England Revolution

Nashville vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी