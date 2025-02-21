Nashville vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

Nashville host New England Revolution at Geodis Park on Saturday for their opening game of the 2025 MLS season. Having ended last term with four consecutive defeats on the road, the Revs will be looking to start afresh. But on the bright side, they face a team they have a good record against in recent times.

Ad

The Greater Boston outfit have beaten the Boys in Gold in their last three successive meetings since June 2024. What's more, they also come into the fixture on the back of a promising run in the pre-season.

New England avoided defeat in five of their six warmup games, with the 2-0 loss to Atlanta United being the only exception. Their ambition is to build on that and get the new season off on a strong run, as the club also look to shrug off the bitter memories of 2024 when they finished second from bottom in the Eastern Conference table.

Ad

Trending

As far as Nashville are concerned, they too had a horrible 2024 season but enjoyed a decent pre-season as the Tennessee outfit went unbeaten in five of their six games.

Nashville vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the sides in the past, with Nashville winning twice over New England and losing on four occasions.

The Revs have won their last three consecutive games in the fixture, including a penalty shootout victory in the Leagues Cup.

Nashville's last win over New England came in October 2023, a 3-2 victory on home turf.

After three draws in their first four encounters, these sides have played just one stalemate in their next five.

New England have lost their last nine away games in the MLS.

Ad

Nashville vs New England Revolution Prediction

A draw has been rare in this fixture in recent times while New England have also been terrible on the road lately. This should give Nashville a chance and the Boys in Gold will no doubt come flying out of the blocks.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 New England Revolution

Nashville vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback