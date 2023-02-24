Nashville vs New York City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

The 2023 MLS campaign kicks off on Saturday (February 25) when Nashville welcome New York City at Geodis Park in an Eastern Conference clash.

Nashville made the playoffs for the first time last season but lost to Los Angeles Galaxy in the first round, finishing fifth in the Western Conference.

New York, meanwhile, also qualified for the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They finished third in the league and made the semi-finals, where a loss to Philadelphia Union thwarted their title defence.

Both teams played six games in the pre-season, with Nashville winning thrice and New York just once.

Nashville vs New York City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice, with both meetings coming in the 2021 MLS campaign. Nashville won 3-1 win at home and drew goalless at the Yankee Stadium.

Nashville won thrice in the pre-season, lost just once and drew twice. New York recorded just one win in the pre-season, lost twice and drew thrice.

The hosts concluded their pre-season with an impressive 6-3 win over Cincinnati, while New York fell 1-0 to Portland Timbers in their final pre-season outing.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in New York's last five MLS games.

Nashville suffered five defeats in their last 12 home games in the MLS last season, including a 2-1 loss against Houston Dynamo in their final home match.

Hany Mukhtar, last season's MVP, was involved in at least one goal in 22 of Nashville's 34 games in the MLS regular season.

Nashville vs New York City Prediction

The hosts head into the campaign opener in better form than the Pigeons. They have an unbeaten record against New York and should avoid defeat at home. Fafa Picault is a key addition to their squad, and having scored in the preseason, he's expected to continue that form.

New York, meanwhile, saw the departure of Heber and Maxi Moralez in the off-season, which could impact their attack. They struggled in the pre-season, but both teams will look to try out new lineups and could be a bit rusty. A low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 New York City

Nashville vs New York City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Fafa Picault to score or assist any time - Yes

