Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Nashville and New York Red Bulls square off at Geodis Park on Wednesday. Sandro Schwarz’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their previous eight games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant four-year streak.

Nashville turned in a resilient team display last weekend as they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on home turf.

B.J. Callaghan’s men have now gone four straight games without defeat, claiming one draw and three wins, including a 1-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves in their US Open Cup opener on May 8.

Nashville have picked up 20 points from their 12 MLS matches so far to sit fifth in the East but could move level with third-placed Philadelphia Union with a win on Wednesday.

On the other hand, New York Red Bulls secured their biggest win so far this season as they hammered LA Galaxy 7-0 at the Red Bull Arena last time out.

This followed a 4-1 victory over Switchbacks FC on May 7, a result which saw Schwarz’s men book their spot in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup.

With 18 points from their 12 MLS matches so far, New York Red Bulls sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with eighth-placed Orlando City.

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their previous eight games against Nashville, claiming four wins and four draws since June 2021.

Nashville have lost just one of their last six matches in all competitions while claiming four wins and one draw since the second week of April.

New York Red Bulls have failed to win their most recent six away games in the league, losing four and claiming two draws since December’s 1-0 victory over Orlando City.

Nashville are on a run of four back-to-back home victories, scoring 12 goals and conceding four since the start of April.

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

While Nashville have been rock-solid of late, they will need to be at their best against a New York Red Bulls side who are unbeaten in their previous eight encounters.

The Red Bulls have struggled to impose themselves on their travels and we predict Callaghan’s men will come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the Red Bulls’ last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in eight of the visitors’ last 10 games)

