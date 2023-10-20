Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

New York Red Bulls visit the Geodis Park on Saturday (October 21) to face Nashville in the MLS, looking to end the league phase of their campaign with a third straight win.

After succumbing to their 13th loss of the season to Chicago Fire, who beat them 1-0 on September 30, the Red Bulls overcame Cincinnati 2-1 before a comprehensive 3-0 win over Toronto.

Sitting in tenth position in the Eastern Conference with 40 points from 33 games, New York are out of contention to reach the playoffs.

However, all's not lost yet, as the side must better DC United's result on the day to climb into ninth position, and will be confident of their chances against a Nashville side that's struggled in recent weeks.

The Boys in Gold have won just one of their last five games in the MLS, a 3-2 defeat of New England Revolution before heading into the international break.

Gary Smith's side raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening half, but the Revs struck twice after the break as Nashville nearly blew away another game.

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides before, of which two ended in draws.

New York beat Nashville 2-0 in their first meeting in June 2021. Since then, the sides have played out two draws: 1-1 on November 2021 and 0-0 in March 2023.

After going three games without a goal, Nashville struck thrice in their last game.

New York have won their last two clashes in the MLS and three of their last four.

Nashville have won just one of their last five league games, but it came in their most recent home game: a 3-2 defeat of New England Revolution.

New York are unbeaten in three away games in the MLS, winning their last two.

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Nashville have played several draws in recent clashes, while New York have found their rhythm following a dip in form. The Red Bulls are a strong team away from home and should see off their erratic hosts.

Prediction: Nashville 1-2 New York

Nashville vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes