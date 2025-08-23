Nashville vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Nashville and Orlando City go head-to-head on Saturday. Both sides are currently level on points in the upper echelons of the table and this makes for an exciting contest at Geodis Park.
Nashville failed to find their feet in the league last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against New York City FC at the Yankee Stadium.
B.J. Callaghan’s side have lost three MLS matches on the bounce, each of which has come on the road, having picked up six wins from the seven games preceding this run.
However, Nashville will be backing themselves to find their feet this weekend as they return home, where they are unbeaten in nine straight league games (7W, 2D).
Meanwhile, Orlando City booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup on Thursday when they defeated Toluca on penalties after a goalless draw in normal time at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
Oscar Pareja’s men now turn their focus to MLS, where they are on a run of four back-to-back victories, scoring 12 goals and conceding four, having failed to win the four matches preceding this run.
Orlando City have picked up 47 points from their 27 MLS matches so far to sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with this weekend’s hosts in third place.
Nashville vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Orlando City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Nashville have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- Orlando are on a run of five successive MLS away games without defeat, picking up four wins and one draw since May’s 3-2 loss against Atlanta United.
- Nashville are unbeaten in their last nine home matches in the league, picking up seven wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat against Cincinnati on March 30.
Nashville vs Orlando City Prediction
Meetings between Nashville and Orlando City have often served up fireworks in the past, and with both sides level on points in the table, we anticipate another thrilling contest this weekend as they look to get the better of each other.
However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts at Geodis Park and settle for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Nashville 2-2 Orlando City
Nashville vs Orlando City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of Orlando’s last 10 outings)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five games)