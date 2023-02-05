Nashville vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7, 2023

Nashville will take on Orlando City in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday (February 7).

Nashville played two friendlies last month. After kicking off their pre-season with a 1-0 defeat against the New York Red Bulls, they played out a goalless draw against Louisville City last week.

Orlando, meanwhile, have also played two friendlies in the pre-season, winning both, scoring five goals and conceding just once. They overcame Minnesota United 2-0 on Thursday before beating Florida International University (FIU) soccer team 3-1 on Saturday.

Nashville will look to open their goalscoring account in the pre-season, while Orlando will strive to continue their winning run.

Nashville vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just eight times across competitions, with all but one meeting taking place in the MLS.

The two teams are evenly matched, sharing two wins apiece, while the remaining four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the US Open Cup quarterfinals last June, with Orlando winning 7-6 on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 draw in regular time. Orlando went on to win the competition.

Of the eight meetings between the two teams, exactly four games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Interestingly, neither team has kept a clean sheet in their eight meetings thus far, with Nashville conceding one goal in their last three clashes.

Nashville vs Orlando City Prediction

Nashville are yet to score in the pre-season. They have seen under 2.5 goals in two games and might struggle to find the back of the net again.

Orlando City SC



Our favorite 📸 from another friendly dub Tincho x2Our favorite 📸 from another friendly dub Tincho x2 👊Our favorite 📸 from another friendly dub ⤵️

Orlando, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid run in the pre-season, scoring five goals in two games and have a 100% record. Considering the recent form of both teams, Orlando should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nashville 1-2 Orlando City

Nashville vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Martín Ojeda to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Orlando to score first - Yes

