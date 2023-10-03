Nashville vs Orlando Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2023

Nashville will welcome Orlando to GEODIS Park in Major League Soccer action on Thursday.

Nashville vs Orlando Preview

Both teams are pushing to confirm their qualification for the playoffs, with six rounds of games to spare. Nashville are seventh-placed with 45 points in the Eastern Conference but could be ejected as four other teams are hot on their heels in the standings. The hosts need to grab most of the remaining points to sail through.

The Boys in Gold defeated Orlando 2-0 away in their previous clash but are expecting the visitors to pay them in their own coin at GEODIS Park. Nashville are winless in their last three home matches, drawing twice and losing once but look determined to conclude their campaign on a high note. “Every game henceforth is a final,” says coach Gary Smith.

Orlando sit high in the Eastern Conference standings. They are second-placed with 54 points but are yet to seal their qualification for the playoffs round one. They trail first-placed FC Cincinnati, who have booked their place in the playoffs, by 11 points. The visitors are closely followed by four other teams in the table.

The Lions are in search of their first victory at GEODIS Park after four attempts. Their last visit to the venue ended in a 3-1 loss. Orlando’s three-game undefeated away streak ended when they lost 2-0 to New York City FC in their last trip. The 2022 US Open Cup winners will be looking to avoid a second straight defeat.

Nashville vs Orlando Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Nashville have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against Orlando.

Nashville have won once and drawn thrice in their last five home matches against Orlando.

Orlando have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Nashville have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches while Orlando have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Nashville vs Orlando Prediction

Hany Mukhtar has been Nashville’s bright spot so far with 15 goals and is one of the three top scorers of the league currently. He is aiming to break lose to become the number one across the remaining games.

Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres has scored 13 times for Orlando and remains the side’s main attacking threat.

Nashville come into the game as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Orlando

Nashville vs Orlando Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nashville to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nashville to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Orlando to score - Yes