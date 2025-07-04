Nashville vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Nashville will welcome Philadelphia Union to Geodis Park in an exciting MLS clash on Saturday. The hosts have 38 points to their name and are third in the Eastern Conference standings. Union are at the top of the standings and have just a one-point lead over Cincinnati.

Boys in Gold are on a 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They made it three wins in a row last week, recording a 1-0 away triumph over DC United. Sam Surridge scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after 13 games last week as they lost 1-0 away to Columbus Crew. It was their fourth loss of the league campaign, and they will look to bounce back here.

Nashville vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths nine times in all competitions. The Union have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. The hosts have two wins, and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in March, and the Boys in Gold registered a 3-1 away win. It was their first win in this fixture since 2021.

The hosts have outscored Union 36-35 in 20 league games thus far.

The first six meetings between them had produced under 2.5 goals. Notably, the last three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Philadelphia have the best defensive record in the Eastern Conference, conceding 20 goals.

The visitors have suffered four losses in the MLS this season, with three registered away from home.

Both teams have suffered four defeats in MLS thus far.

Nashville vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

The Boys in Gold are undefeated in all competitions since April, winning nine of the 13 games in that period. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games.

The Union have seen under 2.5 goals in their last three MLS away games, failing to score in two. They have won their last two away meetings against the hosts, scoring two goals apiece in both wins.

Considering the goalscoring form of the two teams this season, we back them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nashville 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Nashville vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

