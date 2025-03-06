Nashville vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Nashville host Portland Timbers at the Geodis Park in Tennessee on Saturday in the MLS, looking for their first win of the 2025 campaign.

In two games of the new season, the Boys in Gold have drawn and lost once each to pick up just one point. Their opening game was a goalless stalemate with New England Revolution at home before a 2-0 loss to New York Red Bulls. Mohammed Sofo and Emil Forsberg were the scorers as Brian Callaghan's side suffered an early loss in their campaign.

With only Montreal faring worse, Nashville are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the third matchday.

Meanwhile, Portland began their run with a 4-1 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps at home in what was a disaster-show from the beginning. Kamal Miller was sent off in the 11th minute as the Canadian outfit ran riot, netting four times in 61 minutes. Antony pulled one back for the Timbers late on, but it was a mere consolation.

Phil Neville's side recovered to beat Austin in their next game as David Da Costa netted the only goal of the game in the 89th minute, handing them a smash-and-grab victory.

Nashville vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville have never beaten Portland , drawing and losing twice each.

This will be just the second encounter between these sides in Nashville; their only prior game there was in July 2022, when the sides drew 2-2.

Having beaten Nashville in their last meeting, Portland are looking to win against them consecutively for the first time.

Nashville are just one of the seven teams in the Eastern Conference yet to win a game in MLS this season

Nashville vs Portland Timbers Prediction

It's a clash of two struggling teams who haven't found their feet in the new season yet. Although the Timbers will be confident of their chances, given their unbeaten record against the Boys in Gold, this one could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Portland

Nashville vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

