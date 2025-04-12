Nashville vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Nashville play host to Real Salt Lake at Geodis Park on Saturday. The two sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Pablo Mastroeni’s men claiming a comfortable home win over LA Galaxy.

Nashville suffered consecutive defeats for the first time this season as they were beaten 2-1 by Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium last Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati on March 30, a result which saw their run of three back-to-back victories come to an end.

With 10 points from their opening seven matches, Nashville are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference table but could move level with third-placed Philadelphia Union with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Diego Luna grabbed the headlines for Real Salt Lake last time out as he netted a first-half brace to fire them to a 2-0 win over LA Galaxy at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

Before that, Mastroeni’s men were on a run of straight defeats in the league, suffering a 1-0 home loss against FC Dallas on March 23, one week before losing 2-0 at Minnesota United.

Real Salt Lake have picked up nine points from the first 21 available to sit 10th in the Western Conference standings, level on points with ninth-placed Los Angeles FC.

Nashville vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Nashville and Real Salt Lake claiming one win each from their previous three meetings.

Nashville are unbeaten in five of their last seven MLS home matches, picking up three wins and two draws since the start of September.

Real Salt Lake have failed to win five of their most recent six away games across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since November.

Nashville currently hold the joint third-best defensive record in the East, having conceded seven goals and kept three clean sheets from their seven games so far.

Nashville vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

While Nashville have suffered a drop-off in form of late, they will fancy themselves to bounce back in front of their home supporters this weekend. Mastroeni’s men have struggled to impose themselves on the road this season and we predict Nashville will come away with the desired result here.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Nashville vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Nashville’s last five games)

Tip 3: First to score - Nashville (The hosts have also opened the scoring in their last five matches)

