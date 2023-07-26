Nashville vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2023

Nashville will be looking to make it two wins from two in the Leagues Cup when they take on Toluca at GEODIS Park on Thursday.

The Mexican Liga MX outfit will be looking to return to winning ways and get their cup campaign off on the right foot after last week’s loss to Juarez FC.

Nashville kicked off their cup campaign on Monday when they picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids on home turf.

Gary Smith’s side were previously on a three-match losing streak, suffering consecutive defeats against Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union and Cincinnati in the MLS.

Nashville will now look to pick up from where they dropped on Monday and record back-to-back wins for the first time since the first week of June.

Toluca, on the other hand, were condemned to their first defeat of the new Liga MX campaign last time out when they were beaten 4-2 by Juarez FC.

Prior to that, Ignacio Ambríz’s men kicked off the Mexican top-flight campaign with a goalless draw against Club Necaxa on July 2, one week before claiming a 2-0 victory over 10-man Cruz Azul.

While Toluca will be looking to return to winning ways, they have struggled for results on the road, where they are winless in four of their last six matches since the start of March.

Nashville vs Toluca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Nashville and Toluca, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Nashville are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 home matches across all competitions, claiming nine wins and two draws in that time.

Their only home defeat in that time came on July 13, when they were beaten 2-0 by a dogged Philadelphia Union side in the MLS.

Toluca have won just one of their last four matches in all competitions while claiming two draws and losing once since the start of June.

Nashville vs Toluca Prediction

Having kicked off their quest for cup glory with a superb team display on Monday, Nashville will head into this one with full confidence. Smith’s men have won nine of their last 10 home matches and we are backing them to edge out the Mexican outfit.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 Toluca

Nashville vs Toluca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Nashville’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last seven outings)