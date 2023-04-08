Nashville vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023

Nashville host Toronto at GEODIS Park in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having similar starts to the season.

Nashville are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference, four points off Cincinnati at the top of the table. Gary Smith's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having lost two of their last five fixtures, but will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Orlando City last time out. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto are currently 9th in the Eastern Conference, three points behind their opponents. Bob Bradley's side have been in underwhelming form this season, having only won one league game so far. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Nashville on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Nashville vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Toronto edged out Nashville in a 4-3 thriller the last time the two sides met back in August 2022. Jonathan Osorio's brace along with goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne were enough to secure the win, with Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunberry and Walker Zimmerman, all getting on the scoresheet for Nashville on the night.

Nashville have kept the joint highest amout of cleansheets in the league with four so far this season.

Toronto haven't won any of their last six away games across all competitions.

Nashville vs Toronto Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form so far this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Nashville will be without Randall Leal and Nick DePuy for the game. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Insigne, Cristian Gutierrez and Adama Diomande are all out for Toronto due to injury.

It's hard to see Toronto taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Nashville will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Nashville 2-0 Toronto

Nashville vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Nashville have the joint best defense in the league, having only conceded two goals in their six games so far this season)

Tip 3 - Hany Mukhtar to score/assist (The forward has one goal and three assists in six games so far this season)

