Nassaji Mazandaran vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2023

Nassaji Mazandaran will welcome 2022 runners-up Al Hilal to the Azadi Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 away win over Mumbai City FC last month, thanks to goals from Ehsan Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Azadi. They were playing their first-ever match in the Champions League but managed to hold on to their nerves for a comfortable win.

They head into their first-ever home game in the competition with a fortnight's rest as their Persian Gulf Pro League match was postponed.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Navbahor in their campaign opener, with Ali Albulayhi scoring a last-gasp equalizer deep into added time. They have made it to the final of the competition in three of the last four editions, winning it twice, and will look to repeat that feat this time around as well.

They have bounced back well from their 1-1 draw in the campaign opener and have won two games in a row since. They defeated Al Jabalain 1-0 in the Saudi King Cup and recorded a 2-0 home win over Al Shabab on Friday in the Saudi Pro League.

Nassaji Mazandaran vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will face a Saudi team for the first time in a competitive match while this will be the 47th meeting against Iranian opponents for the visitors.

In the 46 meetings against Iranian teams, Al Hilal have 19 wins, with 10 of them coming away from home.

The visitors are winless in their last three games in the Champions League, scoring twice while conceding thrice.

Nassaji Mazandaran will play for the first time at home on Tuesday.

Nassaji Mazandaran vs Al Hilal Prediction

Mazandaran Tigers will play for the first time at home in the Champions League and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They recorded a 2-0 win in their campaign opener and will look to build on that form in this match.

They have just one win in their last 11 home games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern. They have enjoyed a lengthy rest period in preparation for the tie, which should work in their favor.

Al-Za'eem are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions, recording seven wins. They have won five of their last six away games and head into the match in good form.

Considering the visitors' better record in the competition and advantage in terms of squad quality, we back Al Hilal to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nassaji Mazandaran 1-2 Al Hilal

Nassaji Mazandaran vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist any time - Yes