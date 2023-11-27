Nassaji vs Mumbai Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2023

Nassaji will welcome Mumbai City to Azadi Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Nassaji vs Mumbai Preview

This game is a dead rubber as both teams have been eliminated in Group D. Nassaji boast one win in four matches, which leaves them third in the group with three points. They are winless in their last five matches, slumping to three straight defeats. In the reverse fixture, Nassaji defeated Mumbai 2-1 at Balewadi Stadium.

Mazandaran Tigers are debutants in the AFC Champions League. The Iranian team earned qualification after winning the 2021–22 Hazfi Cup. Nassaji sit 15th out of 16 teams in the 2023–24 Persian Gulf Pro League after nine rounds of matches. They will hope to claim their first home win since August 2023.

Mumbai are yet to record a win in the group stage, losing all four matches while conceding 13 goals without scoring any. They sit at the bottom of the group - where they will likely end the campaign - considering their dismal form. For the second season in a row, Mumbai have been unable to progress beyond the group stage.

The Islanders are the 2022–23 Indian Super League table toppers but failed to get their hands on the trophy as ATK Mohun Bagan won the playoffs to claim their first title as champions. Mumbai were frustrated in their last two trips, conceding nine goals. However, they boast two wins in their last five away matches.

Nassaji vs Mumbai Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nassaji have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Nassaji have scored thrice and conceded ten times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Nassaji’s only title since their founding is the Hazfi Cup in 2021-22.

Mumbai have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Nassaji have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches, while Mumbai have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Form Guide: Nassaji – L-L-L-D-L, Mumbai – L-W-D-L-W.

Nassaji vs Mumbai Prediction

New recruit Mohammad Azadi has been Nassaji’s main attacking threat, scoring three goals for the side in the group stage so far. The hosts will look to boost their confidence levels with a win as they turn their focus to the domestic league.

Mumbai will be eying their first goal as they hope to bow out of the competition with some bragging rights. Nassaji are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Nassaji 3-1 Mumbai

Nassaji vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nassaji

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nassaji to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mumbai to score - Yes