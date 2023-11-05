Nassaji vs Navbahor Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2023

Nassaji will play host to Navbahor at Azadi Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Nassaji vs Navbahor Preview

Nassaji will exploit home advantage to reinvigorate their faltering campaign in the group stage. They sit third in Group D with three points following a 2-0 win over Mumbai City. The hosts have lost twice but can still make it to the round of 16 if they claim enough points in their remaining three games.

Mazandaran Tigers qualified directly to the AFC Champions League group stage after winning the 2021-2022 Hazfi Cup. Otherwise, the Iranian side finished 13th in the 2022–23 Persian Gulf Pro League. Their first and only clash thus far with Navbahor was the reverse fixture of the upcoming match, which they lost 2-1.

The visitors are second placed and level on seven points with group leaders Al-Hilal. Navbahor are eying the top spot but could miss it for good if they lose against Nassaji and if high-flying Al-Hilal beat Mumbai City again. Their last meeting ended 6-0 in favor of the Saudi side.

The visitors finished second in the 2022 Uzbekistan Super League to qualify for the AFC Champions League. They entered the competition in the play-off round, defeating Al-Wakrah 1-0 to progress to the group stage. On the domestic front, Navbahor are pushing to reach the second spot to earn a continental qualification.

Nassaji vs Navbahor Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nassaji are winless in their last five matches in all competitions, recording four losses.

Nassaji have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

Nassaji have scored two goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Navbahor have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Nassaji have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches while Navbahor have won thrice and lost twice.

Nassaji vs Navbahor Prediction

Nassaji’s lack of experience in the competition coupled with shaky form has largely hampered their course. However, they have handled the pressure extremely well and could pull off a shock outcome against the visitors.

Navbahor are eying nothing short of a win. A draw would be synonymous with a defeat as it could allow Al-Hilal to improve their lead. The visitors have scored six goals and conceded twice so far in the competition, but are yet to win on the road.

Navbahor come into this match as the favorites based on form and experience.

Prediction: Nassaji 1-3 Navbahor

Nassaji vs Navbahor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Navbahor to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Navbahor to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nassaji to score - Yes